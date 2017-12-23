Police search for man who sexually assaulted, robbed 15-year-old in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man they say sexually assaulted a teen in Brooklyn Tuesday evening.

A 15-year-old girl met a man around Berriman Street and Hedgeman Avenue in East New York around 5 p.m., police said.

They entered a basement apartment where the man sexually assaulted the teen, said police. He allegedly punched and took her cellphone and jewelry before running away.

He is described to be about 23 years old, 5 feet 11 inches, 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing all black.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).