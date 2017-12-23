Police identify man sought in Times Square bar shooting

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Police have identified the man they are searching for in connection to the Times Square bar shooting that fatally killed a man on Tuesday.

Authorities are looking for 30-year-old Christopher Rivas.

Described to be about 5 feet 9 inches, and 190 pounds, Rivas was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a red jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

The NYPD believes he was involved in the shooting of 33-year-old Perseus Salichs outside Tonic, a bar in Times Square, just before 4 a.m.

Police said Salichs was attending a holiday party at the bar, when a dispute ended with Salichs being fatally shot. It is believed that the father of three may have known Rivas.

Anyone with information regarding the incident and Rivas’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

