Pedestrian killed and child seriously injured in Yaphank car crash: police

YAPHANK, SUFFOLK COUNTY — A motor vehicle crash killed a woman and seriously injured a child in Yaphank Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

At about 5 p.m., a Hyundai Elantra traveling east on Horseblock Road collided with a female and a child pedestrian, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital and the child was seriously injured. The driver of the Hyundai was also taken to the hospital for evaluation, cops said.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.