Over 80 families attend NYPD C.A.R.E.S. Christmas party

MILL BASIN, BROOKLYN — The annual NYPD Cops for Autism-Related Education Services (C.A.R.E.S.) party at the Aviator Sports and Event Center at Floyd Bennett Field took place Saturday night.

More than 80 families with special needs children attended the annual C.A.R.E.S. event founded by NYPD Officer Nydia Rodriguez in 2014 after her own son, Jaiden, was diagnosed as special needs.

“This is a place where we let the people come,” Rodriguez said. “Often people with special needs children can’t go to restaurants, the way people look at them. So this party is for them”

Eight-year-old Addison really loved meeting Emergency Services Unit police dog Timoshenko.

“He is really cute and he was named after a guy who got shot a few years ago. He is the cutest dog ever,” Addison said.

This year’s party has particular meaning for NYPD Officer Pedro Fernandez and his family. One of their four children was just diagnosed with autism this past year.

“It means the world to us, this organization,” Fernandez said. “It’s just one big family and we are new to the autism community.”

So why do so many members of the NYPD volunteer their time for this party?

Sgt. Ralph Lopez, founder of charity Bridge the Gap that perform at non profit events, was one of many volunteers in attendance.

“I played drums as a hobby and I thought I would combine it to do what is right to give back to my community,” Lopez said.