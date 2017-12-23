NYC Department of Sanitation issues Snow Alert for Sunday night

NEW YORK — As Christmas approaches, the city has issued a snow alert for Sunday night as wintry weather comes this way.

The alert issued by the New York City Department of Sanitation goes into effect at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The snow alert allows the DSNY to prepare for a possible response by loading salt spreaders, attaching plows and preparing tire chains and notifying other city agencies, but it does not guarantee snow will fall.

For those hoping for a White Christmas, chances are decent, especially for the north & west suburbs.

The NYC Dept. of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert for Sunday, December 24 at 10 p.m. Salt spreaders will be ready for any winter weather. pic.twitter.com/QnchZzeVZH — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) December 23, 2017

DSNY is coordinating with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocols and will continue to monitor forecasts and will provide updates as the snow event approaches.

All winter weather information and information about the City’s response to the storm can be found by visiting the City’s Severe Weather website at www.nyc.gov/severeweather or by calling 311. The DSNY Snow 101 FAQ is also available online.