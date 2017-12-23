Man arrested for violent Manhattan robbery patten: police

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — The NYPD has arrested a man on Saturday in connection to eight violent robberies that took place throughout Manhattan since October.

Frank Peterson, 65, from East Harlem has been charged with robbery and burglary, cops said.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 23 at 7:15 p.m. near West 119 Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard. A 64-year-old woman was walking home when a man pushed her to the ground and forcibly removed her bag, police said.

Police said another robbery took place on the same day at 7:48 p.m. inside a residential building near West 116 Street and 7th Avenue. A woman was checking her mail when a man struck her in the face with a bike lock and took her purse and jacked before fleeing north on Saint Nicholas Avenue. The victim, 29, sustained a gash to her face and was treated at a hospital, according to police.

The next robbery happened on Dec. 4 at 4:20 p.m. on West 111 Street and Manhattan Avenue. A man reportedly followed a woman, 37, into her residential building, cornered her on the first floor stairwell and took $21 in cash, according to the NYPD. A similiar incident was reported to police on Dec. 13 at 10:50 a.m. inside a residence on East End Avenue and East 82nd Street where a man followed a woman, 60, into her building, cornered her and took $10 before fleeing.

The fifth robbery occurred on Dec. 14 in a residential building on 1st Avenue and East 81st Street at 2:45 p.m. Police said a man followed a woman, 42, into her building vestibule, displayed a black screwdriver and and took a necklace from her.

On Dec. 16., police said a man followed a woman, 74, into her building on West 122 Street and Manhattan Avenue at 3:15 p.m. and demanded money. He took $10 from the victim, cops said.

The seventh incident took place on Dec. 18 inside a residence on Broadway and West 149 Street at 1:10 p.m. Police said a man followed a woman, 56, into her building elevator and said “If you give me all our money there will not be a problem.” He then took an unknown amount of cash from her and fled, according to officials.

The final robbery happened on Dec. 18 in a residential building on East 127 Street and 5th Avenue at 5:20 p.m. A man approached a 78-year-old woman from behind while she was checking her mail, placed a knife to her throat and took two rings and an unknown amount of cash.

Peterson had been caught on surveillance video in an area transit facility prior to his arrest.