Deli worker robbed at gunpoint in Crown Heights: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A deli worker was robbed at gunpoint in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn Saturday, police said.

The robbery was reported to police at about 2:59 p.m. at a deli located on Park Place and Troy Avenue. Police said two unidentified men approached a male worker, one displayed a firearm and demanded money. The victim, 47, handed over the contents of the store's register and was not injured, police said.

The men were captured on a surveillance camera.

The first man is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches to 5 feet and 8 inches tall and last seen wearing all black.

The second is 5 feet and 6 inches to 5 feet and 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket, blue pants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).