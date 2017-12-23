Cops search for robber who attacked man with a hammer in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the robber who attacked a man with a hammer in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., a 64-year-old man was approached by another man around Dean Street and Fourth Avenue in Boerum Hill. The unidentified man demanded money from the victim, police said.

The victim did not have money, so the suspected robber hit the victim in the head with a hammer, causing him to fall to the ground, said police.

He and an unknown woman took the victim’s cell phone and ran away, cops said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition. He suffered a broken jaw, pain and swelling around his face and head.

Police released a description on the two suspected robbers:

The man is described to be about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

The woman is described to be wearing all dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).