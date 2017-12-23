Click here for a holiday treat, every day from PIX11

Armed man repeatedly shot in Brooklyn bar: police

Posted 12:11 PM, December 23, 2017, by , Updated at 12:16PM, December 23, 2017

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A man was shot multiple times after a gunman fired shots inside a Brooklyn bar early Saturday, police said.

The man was shot in the stomach, buttocks, and head around 1:50 a.m. inside the Steeplechase Beer Gardens at MCU Park along Surf Avenue, police said.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. While he was at the hospital, police said hospital staff found a gun on the victim.

Police said the victim will likely face charges. The shooter got away from the scene.

The bar is located outside the gates of MCU Park, where the Brooklyn Cyclones play during the baseball season.