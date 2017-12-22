Teen allegedly stabbed stepfather to death, posted Snapchat of him dying

AURORA, Colo. — A 19-year-old is facing a murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his stepfather then recorded a Snapchat video of him dying in a Colorado home, the Aurora Sentinel reported.

Nickolas Khalil Vinson was taken into custody Dec. 14 after police responded to a stabbing in an Aurora neighborhood.

Vinson told police he stabbed his stepfather, Oscar Lemar Owensby, 50, after they got into an argument through text messages about the teen doing more chores and chipping in financially, an arrest affidavit shows, according to the Aurora Sentinel.

The teen said he expected Owensby to hit him that night, so he grabbed a large knife and repeatedly stabbed his stepfather, the Aurora Sentinel reported.

The knife was described as having “brass knuckle-type handle,” the newspaper reported.

Vinson then took a video of his stepfather lying on the ground with Vinson’s mother crouching near the body, screaming, police said.

He was taken into custody on a first-murder charge, according to jail records.