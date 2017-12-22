Salvation Army aims to raise $2 million for Red Kettle Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Salvation Army was founded in 1865 in London England and currently serves in 128 countries around the world. The Salvation Army serves every zip code in the United States.

In the Greater New York Region the Salvation Army operates 39 local Community Centers along with other programs such as sheltering, residences and HIV services to name a few.

During this Christmas Season in the Greater New York area, the Salvation Army is endeavoring to raise $ 2,000,000 through its Red Kettle Campaign. Funds raised will help assist families at Christmas with toys and food and a variety of services throughout the year including after school programs, music instruction, recreational programs, seniors feeding, etc.

With just two days of bell ringing left we are asking the public to give generously when they see one of our bell ringers or text: "Give NYC" to 41444.