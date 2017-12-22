Photos show fake deliverymen wanted in Astoria shooting: NYPD

ASTORIA, Queens — A $2,500 reward is being offered for two men suspected of posing as deliverymen then shooting the man who opened the door expecting to receive a package, NYPD Crime Stoppers said.

It was shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday when the pair went to a home near 24th Street and 20th Avenue in Astoria. They allegedly buzzed an apartment and said they were delivering a package, police said.

The victim came to the door and was shot in the shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The attackers drove off in a navy blue Audi A4 with Connecticut license plate 206YSN. They were last seen heading north on 24th Street.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (TIPS).