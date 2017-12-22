Oprah warns fans of scammers impersonating her on social media

Beware of Oprah impersonators.

Oprah Winfrey notified followers on her social media accounts Thursday that scammers are impersonating her on social media, trying to get money and personal information from fans.

“Hi everybody. I just wanted you to know that somebody out there is trying to scam you using my name and my avatar on social media asking for money if you sign up for an OWN account on Instagram. It’s a fraud. It’s a fraud. It’s a fraud!” she said in a video posted online.

She advised fans and followers to keep their eyes peeled and not to give any personal information away.

“Don’t believe it. Don’t give up any of your bank accounts or personal information to anybody posing as me or anyone else for that matter,” she continued before wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

The OWN Television Network also retweeted her video and published a statement on their Instagram account as well, “Please be aware that social media accounts promising money using OWN and/or Oprah Winfrey’s name are false. We have notified the social media platforms who are working diligently to deactivate these accounts.”