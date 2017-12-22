UN imposes tough new sanctions on North Korea over ballistic missile country says can reach the U.S.

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions on North Korea Friday in response to the latest launch of a ballistic missile that Pyongyang says is capable of reaching anywhere on the U.S. mainland.

The new sanctions approved in the council resolution include sharply cutting limits on North Korea’s imports of refined oil, forcing all North Koreans working overseas to return home within 12 months, and cracking down on shipping to and from the country.

But the resolution doesn’t include even harsher sanctions sought by the Trump administration, such as prohibiting all oil imports and freezing the international assets of North Korea’s government and its leader, Kim Jong Un.