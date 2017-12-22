Man killed in Queens hit-and-run identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Queens — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a man in Queens then left him to die in the street, just two blocks away from home.

A 911 call came in about 10:50 p.m. about a man lying close to the left-turn lane of Woodhaven Boulevard, just north of Metropolitan Avenue, police said.

Thomas Kelly, 47, of Queens, was found unconscious in the middle of the street. He was suffering from trauma to his head and body and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kelly was walking home from a convenience store when he was struck.

His neighbor said Kelly suffered a store a few years ago and was disabled.

"We walked very slow, so maybe the car hit him but (the driver) should have seen him," Robert Mackey said.

Surveillance cameras are installed at that intersection and investigators hope critical clues may be found in that footage.

Police have not released a description of the wanted driver or their vehicle.