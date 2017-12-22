Use this calculator and see how the tax bill will affect your paycheck
Bicyclist fatally shot in Brooklyn: police

Posted 7:28 AM, December 22, 2017, by , Updated at 07:31AM, December 22, 2017

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was shot and killed while riding a bicycle in Bed-Stuy, police said Friday.

The area of Gates Avenue, near Tompkins Avenue, in Bed-Stuy is pictured. A teenager was fatally shot in the area on Dec. 21, 2017, police said. (Google Maps)

Police said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Gates Avenue, near Tompkins Avenue, Thursday at 11:43 p.m.

Tahrim Applewhite, 19, of Auburn, was found lying on the ground, and suffering gunshot wounds to his right arm and abdomen, police said.

The teen is believed to have been riding a bicycle when he was shot, according to police.

EMS transported Applewhite to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.