Full schedule of ‘The Honeymooners’ marathon on PIX11, a New Year’s tradition!

From the Gotham Bus Company depot to the Raccoon Lodge, PIX11 has been NY’s home since 1958 for The Honeymooners. New Yorkers have been ringing in the New Year with Ralphie Boy and PIX11 when The Honeymooners Marathon began airing on New Year’s Eve in 1996.

This year, the PIX11 Honeymooners Marathon of classic episodes begins Sunday, Dec. 31 at 11pm and runs through 5pm on Monday, Jan. 1. (13.5 hours of Honeymooners with a break for PIX11 Morning News from 4:30am to 9am

Extra “Honeymooners” special content will be able for repeat viewing on PIX11’s channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV.

Here is the order of the episodes we will show:

11 p.m. “A Matter of Record”

11:30 p..m. “Mama Loves Mambo”

Midnight “Oh My Aching Back”

12:30 a.m. “The Deciding Vote”

1 a.m. “TV or Not TV”

1:30 a.m. “99,000 Answer”

2 a.m. “The Bensonhurst Bomber”

2:30 a.m. “The Sleepwalker”

3 a.m. “The Safety Award”

3:30 a.m. “Funny Money”

4 a.m. “Please Leave the Premises”

9 a.m. “Dial J for Janitor”

9:30 a.m. “Young at Heart”

10 a.m. “Brother Ralph”

10:30 a.m. “Alice and the Blonde”

11 a.m. “Head of the House”

11:30 a.m. “Unconventional Behavior”

Noon “The Golfer”

12:30 p.m. “The Man from Space”

1 p.m. “A Woman’s Work Is Never Done”

1:30 p.m. “Better Living Through Television”

2 p.m. “Ralph Kramden Inc.”

2:30 p.m. “Here Comes the Bride”

3 p.m. “A Matter of Life and Death”

3:30 p.m. “Hello Mom”

4 p.m. “Pal O’Mine”