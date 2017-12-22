Former Marine plotted Christmas terror attack on San Francisco’s Pier 39: FBI affidavit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA — A Modesto man accused of being an ISIS sympathizer has been arrested after allegedly plotting a terror attack targeting San Francisco’s Pier 39 – a top tourist destination – on Christmas Day, PIX11 sister station KTLA reports.

The allegations are made in an 11-page affidavit filed in federal court in Fresno on Friday and obtained by the New York Times. CNN confirmed the authenticity of the document.

After an FBI investigation, Everitt Aaron Jameson, a 26-year-old former U.S. Marine, was arrested and charged Friday with attempt to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. It’s not immediately clear when he will appear in court.

A spokeswoman for the FBI’s San Francisco office said she couldn’t comment on the case specifically.

“There is no specific or credible threat to the Bay Area. I can’t provide any other comment at this time,” FBI spokeswoman Katherine Zackel said.

According to court documents, FBI has arrested Everitt Aaron Jameson, 26, on a terrorism charge. He's accused of plotting an attack in San Fran. In letter FBI seized, he said "Long live Isil" and references Trump. https://t.co/A9bgQTjQQl 1/2 — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) December 22, 2017

Jameson allegedly told an FBI employee he wanted to combine elements of the Oct. 31 New York City terror attack, which left eight people dead after a truck plowed into a Lower Manhattan bike path, with the Dec. 2, 2015, shootings at San Bernardino’s Inland Regional Center that killed 14 and injured 22.

The investigation into Jameson began in September when he was reported to the FBI by a confidential source as having “liked” or “loved” pro-ISIS posts on Facebook, including one that depicted a Santa Claus in New York, holding a box of dynamite. He allegedly espoused “radical jihadi beliefs … supportive of terrorism” on social media.

The source began communicating with Jameson, according to the affidavit written by Special Agent Christopher McKinney, who works for the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force in the small Central Valley city of Ripon, between Stockton and Modesto. In one exchange, Jameson sought to associate himself with the cause of accused New York City truck driver Sayfullo Saipov, McKinney wrote.

Shortly after Jameson applied to become a tow truck driver through the Modesto Police Department, an undercover FBI employee began communicating with him.

Then, on Dec. 16, Jameson met with another undercover FBI employee, allegedly telling that person “he was willing to do anything for ‘the cause,’” the affidavit states. The FBI employee told Jameson that he was working for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and Jameson was pleased by that, according to the affidavit.

Jameson told the FBI employee he wanted to combine the New York truck attack tactics with the San Bernardino firearms killings, saying he was trained in the use of M-16 and AK-47 rifles.

He wanted to target Pier 39 on Christmas because he knew it was a heavily crowded area, and he was familiar with it. He hoped to use explosives to “funnel” people to an area where he could kill them.

Then, on Monday, an FBI employee mistakenly called Jameson from a Washington, D.C., phone number. Later that night, Jameson told the FBI contact that he had “reconsidered.”

“I also don’t think I can do this after all,” Jameson told the FBI employee.

But on Wednesday, a search warrant was served on Jameson’s Modesto home. It turns up a letter signed Dec. 16, stating in part:

"You have brought this upon yourselves. … You’ve allowed Donald J Trump to give away Al Quds to the Jews. … We have penetrated and infiltrated your disgusting country."

Jameson had also left a will signed a month earlier, as well as multiple firearms and ammunition.

Jameson, who was at the home during the search, told FBI agents he was supportive of ISIS and would be happy if a terror attack was carried out, detailing aspect of his plan, according to the affidavit.

Jameson was a U.S. Marine trained as a sharpshooter after joining the military in 2009, but was discharged for fraudulent enlistment because he failed to disclose his asthma, the affidavit states.