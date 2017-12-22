Follow-up Friday: How Monica is making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Violet Rittenhour, 43, from Harlem, is dying of stage 4 ovarian cancer. She says her doctor gives her maybe six months.

"I have three college degrees. One from Columbia University and two from NYU. I've been working since I was 13. I put myself through college. No one could have told me this was going to be my life," Rittenhour said,

Mario Avallone, of Salerno Service, reached out to PIX11 News and placed Rittenhour in a new apartment.

Rittenhour has a home for the holidays.

Louise Elcock, 86, says her apartment on Park Avenue in the Bronx has creepy problems.

“I don’t know what this brown stuff coming out of my walls is but it looks scary. It looks like blood or something out of horror movie,” Elcock said.

“It’s time for the holidays, fun, cheer, and happiness, and it a house of horrors,” says Bernice Browning, Elcock’s daughter.

Elcock, who has 32 great-grandchildren, 28 grandchildren, and six children, has one holiday wish.

“I get no sleep and my nerves. I’m depressed when I look at the walls. I wish the City would fix this,” Elcock said.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Staff visited the resident today and repairs will be completed tomorrow. Our residents deserve safe, clean homes, and we are working urgently to provide that for all who live at NYCHA.”

Elcock’s apartment is fixed.

Elva Lewis, 88, is feisty and freezing. Lewis has nine great grandchildren, six grandchildren, and says she deserves respect and some heat.

Her building on MacDonough street is colder inside than it outside.

Lewis says the boiler has been broken for 17 days.

“I live next to this little heater, but I'm 88. I could get sick, " Lewis said.

PIX11 reached out to her management company, Silver shore properties.

A spokesperson tell PIX11, "Our boiler company who was retained weeks ago to resolve the issue is actively working to overhaul the heating system and hopes to have the new boiler installed within the next few days. This is a top priority for us and we are doing everything possible to make sure the tenants are happy."

The heat is now back on.

