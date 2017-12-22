Fascinating facts about ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

Those of us of good cheer are enjoying holiday classics like “It’ A Wonderful Life,” “Going My Way,” “White Christmas” and, of course, the beloved “My Heart Tells Me.”

What, you’ve never heard of “My Heart Tells Me?” Well, you’ve watched it. Read on.

According to reports out of Hollywood, on Oct. 8 1946. 20th Century Fox announced it purchased the rights to a story by Valentine Davies that would star Maureen O’Hara, Dana Andrews and Edmund Gwenn.

Fox was going to have to change the title of “My Heart Tells Me” because another film was in production with that name — and “The Big Heart” would be new the title. Then just before filming was ready to start on Thanksgiving Day 1946, Dana Andrews was replaced by John Payne and the cast was set. Interestingly, according to the legal files, Davies sold the idea to Fox in late 1944 under the title of “Mr. Kringle.” But the name they eventually settled on? You’ve probably figured it out by now — “Miracle On 34th Street.”

Here are some fun facts about the classic film that helped The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade become more than the New York Christmas Parade, as the event had been portrayed in newsreels for years.