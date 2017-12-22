E and M train service alert: Tunnel between Queens, Manhattan closing for repairs

NEW YORK — Subway riders, beware — and prepare.

Major service changes are looming as the tunnel between Queens and Manhattan that carries the E and M lines is temporarily closing from the day after Christmas until New Year’s Eve for “much-needed repairs,” the MTA said.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, until 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, all E trains are rerouted on via the F line from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue to West 4 St, and the M line will be totally suspended.

The holiday service change is part of the MTA’s Subway Action Plan, a multi-billion initiative to improve the city’s 113-year-old system that carries 6 million customers between the five boroughs every day.

It’ll let 500 crews “get in, make extensive repairs for five days and get out,” the agency said. Workers in the 53rd Street Tunnel will replace 2,000 feet of third-rail and 700 feet of track, clear 1,000 feet of track drainage, install leak-proof grouting and 4 miles of new signal wiring, the transit agency said.

Here’s how to navigate the service changes, including how to get to the area’s major airports:

If you’re traveling to JFK:

Board an E train at any F stops between West 4 and Jackson Heights, then take that train all the way to the Jamaica Airtrain

Pick up a Rockaway-bound A train from 8 Avenue stations, including 42nd St-Port Authority and 34 St-Penn Station, and take it to the Howard Beach/JFK AirTrain

If you’re going to LaGuardia:

Board an E train at any F stops between West 4 and Jackson Heights, then take that train all the way to the LaGuardia Link bus connection at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue

The basics

E trains will run on the F line between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue and West 4 St

E trains will run to/from World Trade Center from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and all times after 5 a.m. Friday

Weeknights, E trains will run to/from the 2 Avenue F station

Overnights, free shuttle buses will connect Court Square-23 Street, 21 Street-Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza stations

M service is suspended weekdays

M shuttle between Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues will continue to operate

A and C trains will still serve Penn Station and Port Authority Bus Terminal. From there, riders have several transfer options to continue their journey to and from Manhattan

Affected stations and travel alternatives: