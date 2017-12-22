Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center celebrates its little superheroes this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HYDE PARK, L.I.—T’was the week before Christmas, when all through the lobby….

Not a creature was stirring, not even the holly….

The tree had been trimmed with meticulous care….

To welcome a brave superhero there!

“Merry Christmas Arianna," Mr. G said.

"Merry Christmas, Mr. G," Arianna Boodhoo said.

Meet Arianna Boodhoo.

She’s six years old and at the top of her class in first grade.

While she seems like every other child her age, she’s a bit of a “Wonder Woman.”

"They call her the miracle baby here," Mr. G stated.

"Yes they do," Chris Boodhoo said.

Arianna was just six weeks old when she was hospitalized for dehydration.

Doctors quickly discovered she had an enlarged heart and spleen and 12 hours later, the word no parent wants to hear, leukemia.

"When you hear cancer you think there’s no chance of her surviving," Boodhoo said.

She not only beat cancer, she’s been cancer free for six years.

A good sign for the future, according to her doctors at Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center.

"Kids are remarkably resilient. Arianna is certainly on the curve of resiliency she’s up at the top," Dr. Jonathan Fish said.

"I would like to know what you want for Christmas?" Mr. G asked.

"I would like 7 things," Arianna answered.

And potentially her own show on PIX11.

"Mommy and daddy are married but mommy had a boyfriend once? She's very interested in your personal stuff," Mr. G said.

A precocious little super star with dreams and plans for the future.

"A doctor, singer, dancer, and a teacher and a crossing guard," Arianna said of the careers she plans to have in her lifetime​.