Armed robbers get away with $10,000 in cash in Brooklyn robbery: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the two people who robbed a man of $10,000 in cash in Brooklyn last month.

Two men approached a victim, 55, on Nov. 20 around 11:45 a.m., as he was about to enter his car along Clarendon Road in East Flatbush, police said.

The men demanded the victim give them his bag, which contained about $10,000 in cash, police said. When he refused, cops said one of them pointed a black firearm at him, causing him to give in.

Surveillance shows the suspected robbers walking away from the man and he seems to try to follow them, but one returns and appears to grab something from the victim —Police say they also took the victim’s cell phone and watch.

