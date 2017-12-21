Trump SoHo rebranded into The Dominick Hotel

SOHO, Manhattan — The Dominick SoHo Hotel and Spa has officially taken over the Trump SoHo.

The only Five-Diamond property in SoHo debuted Wednesday and is currently accepting reservations in its 46-story, 391 room hotel.

“The debut of The Dominick marks a new start for the continuation of the level of luxury service that has been set at this hotel,” said Sharon Telesca-Feurer, Acting Director of Sales and Marketing of The Dominick. “We look forward to introducing new and exciting offerings for our new and returning guests.”

All existing room reservations will be honored by The Dominick with no additional action required for the traveler.

The hotel consists of spacious accommodations, a world-class spa, an outdoor pool, three food and beverage venues, and banquet and event space.

Last month, the Trump Organization said it was ending its licensing deal with the New York hotel amid reports that the property has struggled to attract business.

The company owned by President Donald Trump said that it has signed a deal with the owners of the hotel and residential tower to end management of the property and the use of the Trump name. The announcement came as the company’s other hotels and resorts around the world are showing mixed results.

The Trump Organization described its agreement with CIM Group and other owners of the Trump SoHo as a buyout deal that will allow it to end its management and licensing agreement by the end of the year.

The Dominick one of three premier hotels in New York City that have been accepted into membership of Preferred Hotels and Resorts’ Legend Collection.

Associated Press contributed to this report.