Three men beat bus driver in Brooklyn after refusing to pay for ride: Police sources

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Three men beat a bus driver in Brooklyn Thursday after they refused to pay for a ride, police sources said.

The 58-year-old driver was on Remsen Avenue when he stopped at the intersection with Flatlands Avenue around 12:20 a.m., police sources said. Three men tried to board the bus without paying at the Canarsie stop and argued with the driver.

They assaulted him and fled the bus, police sources said. One of the men broke the bus door with an unknown object.

No arrests have been made.

The bus driver suffered swelling in the face and pain to the shoulder in the early morning attack, police sources said.

Assaulting an MTA employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

