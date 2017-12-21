Shop local for your holiday gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While many of us may be heading to Amazon or big box stores, there are local businesses in our area that can serve all of your holiday needs with unique items — many that you can only find in New York.

New York Magazine's column/site The Strategist showcases gift items that are all found or made in our area and they are all available last minute.

1. Mini Mirror Jewelry Box from Coming Soon New York, $45, https://comingsoonnewyork.com/products/mini-mirror-jewelry-box

2. Tortoise Marble Lighter from Home-Coming, $40, https://home-coming.com/products/tsubota-pearl-tortoise-marble-lighter

and Natalie Weinberger Match Striker from The Primary Essentials, $56, https://theprimaryessentials.com/collections/holiday-gifts/products/natalie-weinberger-match-striker

3. Wooden Boxed Vintage Inspired Game Set from Michele Varian, $26, https://michelevarian.com/products/wooden-boxed-vintage-game-set

4. Harper + Oldham from Fishs Eddy, $10, http://www.fishseddy.com/patterns-collections/harper-oldham/harper-oldham-desert-cactus-glass

5. Cotton Twill Black Emoji Goat Hat from Fair Folks and a Goat, $35, https://fairfolksandagoat.com/collections/ffg-headware/products/cotton-twill-black-emoji-goat-hat

6. Jingoo Birdcage Speaker Light from MoMA Design Store, $295, https://store.moma.org/home/lighting/jingoo--birdcage-speaker-light/122519-122519.html

7. Give the gift of coal