LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official engagement photos were released Thursday.

Two images were tweeted out by Kensington Palace to mark the engagement, announced on Nov. 27.

Fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the images, the palace tweeted.

Harry and Markle, an American-born actress, will marry on May 19, 2018, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017