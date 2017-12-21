Power Players: Balsam Hill founder on creating the best-looking artificial Christmas trees around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thomas Harman launched the first true artificial Christmas tree brand, Balsam Hill, after graduating from Stanford Business School.

He had witnessed the terrible faux tree that his in-laws displayed because of his brother-in-law's pine tree allergy and believed that people would buy something better if someone would offer it.

Harman previously had some experience managing his family business after his father passed away, as well as an undergraduate degree in environmental studies, when he set out to design a real-looking faux Christmas tree.

That’s just a taste of how Balsam Hill got its start.