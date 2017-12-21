NYC Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina is retiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina has confirmed that she will be retiring.

Farina came out of retirement about four years ago to become Mayor Bill de Blasio's schools chancellor.

The 74-year-old career educator was previously a deputy chancellor, superintendent, principal and teacher and was known for her work in the early 1990s as principal of P.S. 6, where test scores raised dramatically under her watch.

Since Farina became chancellor, graduation and test scores have greatly risen, and she implemented the mayor’s expanded Pre-K program.

President of the United Federation of Teachers Michael Mulgrew released this statement about Farina's retirement:

“Carmen has a lot to be proud of during her tenure. Her decades of experience in the system gave her a deep understanding of how our schools work. She managed the historic introduction of universal pre-k and oversaw significant gains in student achievement from test scores to high school graduation rates. We wish her well.”