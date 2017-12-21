Man slashes commuter’s face on Bronx train

FORDHAM, the Bronx — A man slashed another passenger on a Bronx train, police said Thursday.

The two men were on a northbound train early Tuesday and had some sort of argument, officials said. One of the men slashed the victim’s face with an unknown object.

He ran off the rain and out of the station at 183rd Street and Jerome Avenue, police said.

The victim was treated for large laceration to the right side of his face, officials said. He is in stable condition.

Police have asked for help identifying the slasher. He is believed to be in his 20s. The man was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).