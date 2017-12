Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — A man was shot by two men pretending to be UPS deliverymen the Thursday before Christmas, according to police.

The pair went to a home near 24th Street and 20th Avenue around 10:04 a.m., police said.

They allegedly claimed to be with UPS and delivering a package.

A man then answered the door and was shot in the leg, police said. He has been hospitalized.

The gunmen ran in an unknown direction, police said.

A description was not available.