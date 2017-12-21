Man exposes himself to woman on R train: police

BROOKLYN — Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman on the R train in Brooklyn last week.

It happened around 7:36 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, aboard a moving northbound R train. Police say the suspect sat next to a 31-year-old woman with his pant zipper open. He then exposed his penis as he stared at her. When the train arrived at the Pacific Street station he stood up, zipped up his pants and walked off the train.

The man is described as being in his 30s, 150 to 160 pounds, with a beard; last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood and dark colored pants.

