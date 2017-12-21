Holland Tunnel commuters face delays due to police activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Commuters faced delays on the inbound side of the Holland Tunnel during Thursday’s morning rush-hour due to police activity.

Police and construction vehicles were spotted on Marine Boulevard, approaching the tunnel, before a temporary stop near the toll plaza was put in place to allow the vehicles on to the tunnel around 6:45 a.m., AIR11 footage showed.

Inbound commuters faced delays of about 30 minutes.

Officials would not immediately confirm the reason for the police activity.