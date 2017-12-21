Girl, 4, left alone on school bus for 6 hours: police

FLUSHING, Queens — A 4-year-old girl was left alone on a school bus for 6 hours this week and the matron tasked with escorting the children from the bus has been arrested, police said.

Bus matron Venecia Bisono, 38, faces charges of failture to exercise control of a minor and reckless endangerment, the NYPD said.

Police said the girl took a bus to P.S. 21 Edward Hart School at 9 a.m. Wednesday but she never went to school because she wasn’t escorted off the bus.

Six hours later, at about 3 p.m., the night shift driver found the child, police said. The morning shift bus driver told investigators it was the bus matron’s job to make sure all the children get off the bus when they arrive at school.

PIX11 News has reached out the city’s Department of Education for comment.

PIX11 News’ Morena Basteiro contributed to this report.