Dog stuffed in plastic bag with its mouth taped shut found in Brooklyn park

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Police are searching for the heartless individual who duct taped a dog’s mouth shut then proceeded to stuff him in a plastic bag, leaving the abused animal beside a garbage can in a Brooklyn park.

The abused dog, described as a 12-year-old Caucasian Shepherd mix, was discovered by a passerby near Pennsylvania Avenue and the Jackie Robinson Parkway in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The moving bag alerted the woman to investigate and upon opening it, she discovered the battered dog and called 911. The responding officer contacted the animal rescue group New York Bully Crew who also responded to the scene.

“Even though there was no blood, he had serious problems breathing,” Carla Mohan, a member of the rescue group New York Bully Crew told PIX11 News. “He was covered in urine and they had to cut him out of the garbage bag he was taped up in.”

Video of the dog, who has been named St. Vincent, being transported to Veterinary Emergency and Referral Group animal hospital in Marine Park was later posted on the rescue’s Facebook page.

A spokesperson for the animal hospital told PIX11 St. Vincent is being treated for a number of injuries but is expected to recover. A preliminary examination determined an underlining injury to his back legs.

Doctors are trying to determine what caused the injury.

While medical staff continue to assess his injuries – which include potential paralysis to his back legs and loss of vision in one eye – Saint Vincent’s plight has garnered a tremendous amount of attention online where thousands of dollars of donations are pouring in to pay for his medical care.

John Lococo was so distraught by the story, the Queens resident stopped by the 24-hour animal hospital during his lunch break Thursday to donate $20.

“I just don’t understand how people can be so cruel,” he said. “It just doesn’t make sense.”

A $4,500 reward is being offered to anyone with information that will lead to an arrest. ​

Anyone interested in donating funds that will go toward Saint Vincent's medical care can visit the VERG website or Saint Vincent's profile page on the New York Bully Crew website.