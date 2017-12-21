Cops bust 21 for Bronx heroin, cocaine trafficking

BRONX — Police busted more than 20 alleged members of a Bronx drug-trafficking ring.

Officers seized 10 kilos of heroin and $20,000 while making the arrests. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced more than 100 charges against the 21 defendants in the Thursday indictment.

“We have dismantled a major drug organization,” Clark said. “The defendants allegedly peddled heroin and cocaine throughout the Bronx, spreading their operation to two other states. We will go wherever our investigation leads to make our borough safe and with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to pursue and prosecute those doing harm to our communities.”

The members also allegedly trafficked cocaine in upstate New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Many of those arrested are Bronx residents.

“Potentially deadly drugs infected the streets of the Bronx during a period in which opioid-related deaths have been reaching epidemic levels,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said.