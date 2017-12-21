Charles Osgood to retire from ‘The Osgood File’

You won’t be seeing him on the radio any more.

More than a year after leaving his iconic perch as host of “CBS Sunday Morning,” the beloved broadcaster Charles Osgood announced he’s retiring from “The Osgood File” due to health concerns, ending an illustrious broadcasting career.

Osgood’s employer, Westwood One, confirmed that the avuncular host would be retiring, and released the message he sent out to his affiliated stations.

“Thanks to you, my valued affiliates, clients, and friends, I recently reached nearly fifty years of The Osgood File by announcing a renewal with Westwood One. Although I was very much looking forward to continuing to see you on the radio, unfortunately my health and doctors will now not allow it. So I will retire from The Osgood File and radio at the end of the year with great appreciation for all the success we’ve had together. I wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and the best of everything in 2018.”

Osgood, 84, joined WCBS radio in New York in 1967 as a morning reporter and anchor after the station started their all-news format.

Osgood, who was called “one of the last great broadcast writers” by his “Sunday Morning” predecessor, Charles Kuralt, joined CBS News in 1971 on television and eventually came to anchor “CBS Sunday Morning” for over 22 years, from 1994 until 2016.

“The Osgood File” is heard four times each weekday morning on radio stations nationwide featuring a range of subjects, all filtered through Osgood’s poetic perspective.

Social media is teeming with an outpouring of affection for Osgood, decrying the loss of a “voice of civility.”

Where have you gone, Charles Osgood? The nation loses a gentle voice of civility when we need it most. His "Osgood File" signs off next week. #Mentor pic.twitter.com/wUFZkJVwHc — Wayne Cabot (@WayneCabot) December 21, 2017