Alcohol level in air at college party registers on breathalyzer

BETHESDA, Md. — Police in Maryland say there was so much alcohol being consumed at a fraternity party that the air inside the off-campus home registered a .01 on a breathalyzer, according to WJLA.

Montgomery County police told WJLA that about 70 people, predominantly American University students, were at the party when officers knocked on the front door. The windows were covered with insulation and trash bags and liquor bottles littered the floor, according to police.

Court documents state the home registered a .01 on at least one police Breathalyzer.

Six men told police they live at the home. All of them face multiple charges related to allowing underage possession of alcohol.