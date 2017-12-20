Watch: New Jersey officer rescues dog trapped in icy pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENNINGTON, N.J. — Emergency crews were praised after they sprung into action to save a dog that fell through an icy pond in New Jersey.

Officers were called Friday after a dog was unable to get out of the pond on its own. Hopewell Township police, Hopewell Valley Emergency Services and Pennington Fire Company personnel arrived at a Pennington Harbourton Road property and quickly assisted the dog’s owner.

Officer Robert Voorhees fastened himself to a rope and crawled to the end of the ice toward the dog, which swam toward the Voorhees.

Voorhees quickly grabbed the dog, and emergency crews pulled them both to safety.

The dog and her owner were happily reunited.