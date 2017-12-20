One killed, another injured in double shooting in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are investigating what is believed to be a targeted double shooting in Brooklyn that left one man dead and another injured early Wednesday.

Two men were standing outside 160 Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg shortly after midnight when two other men approached and shot them, according to police.

They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

One of the victims, 19, was shot in the thigh and back. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second victim, 20, was shot in the shoulder, and is currently being treated for his injuries.

The gunmen fled the scene in a white sedan, said police.

Brooklyn. Double shooting in @NYPD90Pct at 160 Havemeyer St. Two males taken to hospital in stable condition. VIDEO from scene pic.twitter.com/8tEaktYUzq — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) December 20, 2017

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).