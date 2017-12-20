Man accused of hiding woman’s corpse says she died during sex

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. — A man accused of hiding a woman’s corpse said he was having sex with her when she died, according to WISC.

Marco Rodriguez, 50, told police that he was having sex with 27-year-old Nakiela Thompson when she started “acting strange” and began to gasp for air with foam coming out of her mouth.

When she stopped breathing, Rodriguez said he panicked and began dressing her. He then wrapped her in a tarp and loaded her into the back of his truck before dumping her body, police say.

Rodriguez also admitted to police that he dumped Thompson’s purse, cell phone and shoes in a dumpster.

Rodriguez said he had been meeting up with the woman for months, paying her $20 for sex. He said she was the one who called him to meet up the night of her death, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states Rodriguez took her to R & D Tire Shop, where he is currently employed, and had sex with her.

Thompson’s body was found in a field with bruising all over her face and a sutured laceration on her forehead, according to the complaint.

Autopsy results reveal Thompson died due to asphyxia, but cocaine could have also been a factor.

Rodriguez was arrested on Dec. 14 and has been charged with one count of hiding a corpse.