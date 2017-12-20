Influential hip-hop podcast host ‘Combat Jack’ dead at 48

NEW YORK — Reggie Osse, founder of the “Combat Jack” podcast, died after a battle with colon cancer, Loud Speakers Podcast Network confirmed Wednesday. He was 48 years old.

“Combat was a visionary who changed the face, sound and direction of podcasting forever, through his work with the groundbreaking The Combat Jack Show, as well as his award winning podcast Mogul,” a Loud Speakers Podcast Network spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with his beautiful family, his many friends and fans across the world.”​

The hip-hop attorney shared his colon cancer diagnosis two months ago on his show’s Twitter account.

“In 7 years of podcasting, I’ve never missed an episode,” the former hip-hop lawyer said in a statement. “I got hit with some real life sh*t. I was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer.”

As a lawyer, Osse represented hip-hop producers and entertainers including Jay-Z and DJ Clark Kent, but he was best known for his popular podcast “The Combat Jack Show.”

Following news of his death, “Combat Jack” became one of the top trending topics in New York on Twitter as thousands paid tribute to the beloved podcaster.

Hip Hop has lost one of its most important historians and voices… we had serious ups and downs but I was so happy we had made things good… Rest In Peace to my friend Combat Jack…. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 20, 2017

reggie osse was one of the smartest and most helpful ppl i met in this game. he was my listener and i was his. and i hate to know he’s gone. r.i.p., @combat_jack. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) December 20, 2017

Heartbreaking. RIP Reggie "Combat Jack" Osse. Great man, storyteller and leader. Your contributions to hip hop will never ever be forgotten. Ultimate salute. pic.twitter.com/McK0F9TvYp — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) December 20, 2017

As if 2017 couldn't get any worse, we have lost our dear friend @Combat_Jack, who has passed away from his battle with colon cancer. We will miss you, Reggie. pic.twitter.com/hqRZRWwGfs — DJBooth (@DJBooth) December 20, 2017