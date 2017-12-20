Hundreds of Harlem kids get toys from Santa a little early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — More than two hundred kids had a chance to visit a “Winter Wonderland,” in Harlem and meet Santa Wednesday. Each child got a toy, thanks to several community organization.

Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement hosted the second annual Christmas Corner Toy Giveaway at their headquarters in Harlem.

“The best part of this day giving to the children to make their day and seeing their happy faces,” community advocate Carolyn Paul said.

Children from P.S. 46 and Thurgood Marshall Academy attended the holiday event.

“I remember this is the most exciting time of the year,” said Assemblyman Al Taylor. "Nothing else matters."

A special thanks goes out to these organizations:

145th Street Super Foodtown

HSBC Bank

FPWA

Kennedy Fried Chicken

Blurr Life

NYPD

The Order of the Feather Fraternity

Duncan Donuts

Dunbar Pharmacy

99-cent Store on 150th & 8th Ave.

