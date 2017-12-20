Holiday travel in New York expected to be high volume

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Christmas is just days away and 2017 is expected to have the highest ever year-end holiday travel volume.

About 107.3 million people will travel, according to the AAA. Wednesday was one of the worst travel days of the year and it was felt in New York.

Travel time in the city tripled over the course of the day. One driver said he doesn't think he stopped honking his horn all day.

Port Authority is ready to handle the nearly 20 million travelers who will fly, use the trains and use bridges and tunnels this holiday season. The agency will have customer service representatives at the airports and toll collectors at tunnels and bridges . They’re also offering parking discounts at JFK and LaGuardia.

There's also heightened security at all major travel points this holiday season.

Travelers are advised to give themselves extra time. If you're flying somewhere for the holidays, check with your carrier.