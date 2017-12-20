Get to know New York’s Very Own Rockettes

The legendary Rockettes are as ‘New York’ as New York gets.

The dance company was founded in 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri, but has been performing here in Manhattan, at Radio City Music Hall, since 1932.

From studio to stage, this talented group of dancers brings Christmas cheer to all, starting with a dazzling performance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

The Rockettes star in the Christmas Spectacular daily until January 1, 2018.

Learn more about how you can see them high-kick into the holidays!