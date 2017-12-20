Driver assists injured woman, 71, home after hitting her with car in Brooklyn, but fails to get emergency help: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Brooklyn — A driver is being sought after assisting an injured 71-year-old woman home after hitting her with a car, but then failing to give his information or call emergency personnel.

The woman was walking in a crosswalk at the southeast corner of Quentin Road and East 21 Street on Thursday around 6:45 p.m. when she was struck, police said.

She suffered a fractured right leg during the incident, according to police.

After injuring the woman, police said the driver helped the woman home.

Video provided by police shows a man holding a woman's hand as he escorts her through an entryway.

The man then allegedly gave the woman the wrong information and failed to notify police or EMS of the incident before fleeing.

The victim later called 911 and was transported to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

The man sought is described as being about 18 years old, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, with black hair and last seen wearing dark clothing and a winter jacket.

The woman was struck by a dark-colored, four-door sedan, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).