Water main break floods Bronx streets

THE BRONX — A water main break flooded streets in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

The break was reported near East 198th Street and Valentine Road at 7:17 a.m., FDNY said.

Officials with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection are on scene.

Water was seen filling streets, and apparently trapping parked vehicles as of 8:30 a.m., AIR11 footage showed.

At least one vehicle was seen being towed away.

East 198th Street was closed between Grand Concourse and Valentine Road.