Violent serial robber attacks women, ages 92 and 72, in the Bronx: police

THE BRONX — A serial robber who violently attacked two women in the Bronx is being sought, police said Tuesday.

The man targeted two women, ages 92 and 72, on the same street in less than a week, according to police.

In the most recent incident, he put his hand over the face of a 92-year-old woman, grabbed her purse and threw her to the ground, police said. The attack happened on Sunday around 7:47 a.m. on Stratford Avenue near East 174 Street.

The purse contained $40 in cash, a senior citizen Metro card, an ID and keys, police said.

The victim suffered a scrape to her right knee, but did not seek medical attention, according to police.

After the attack, police said the man ran southbound on Stratford toward East 172 Street.

Five days earlier, on Tuesday, Dec. 12 around 3:10 p.m., the man approached a 72-year-old woman in the hallway of a building on Stratford Avenue near East 172 Street, police said.

He grabbed the woman’s purse and demanded it from her, according to police. The woman struggled, but police say the man was able to remove the purse.

He fled northbound on Stratford, again toward East 172 Street, police said.

The man sought is described as being 28 to 35 years old, weighing 180 to 200 pounds, standing 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and a hoodie.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).