Student stabbed near Brooklyn high school, runs inside school for help

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A student was stabbed near a Brownsville high school and then ran inside the school for help Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. on Bristol Street near Blake Avenue. The victim was rushed to a hospital in serious but stable condition, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The stabbing was not school-related, a Department of Education spokeswoman said.

There is more than one high school on Bristol Street. It was not immediately clear if the student involved ran into Frederick Douglass Academy VII High School or Teachers Preparatory High School.

