Security heightened in New York for holiday season

NEW YORK — The holiday season has arrived and that means more tourists and more traffic in New York City.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday an increase in security at bridges, tunnels, train stations and airports.

"Given the recent events, we believe it's prudent to increase security at the major crossings and the major transit hubs," Cuomo said.

New York State Police and National Guard special operations teams will assist in monitoring Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal, The Port Authority Bus Terminal, as well as all MTA and Port Authority operated bridges and tunnels. LaGuardia and JFK airports will see stepped up security too.

"We have radiation detection equipment that is going to be deployed. We have canines that are trained to detect chemicals," Cuomo said.

This announcement comes just a week after a Brooklyn man was accused of setting off a homemade explosive underground between the Port Authority and Times Square subway station.

Ahmed Shehabeldin takes the bus from the Port Authority to New Jersey. He said he welcomes a security upgrade for the holidays.

"If we have cops around, they will take action right away," he said.

Dondi Maceyka flew out of LaGuardia Tuesday. She was skeptical.

"I think it makes the people here feel a little bit safer. I don't know. I think terrorists are crafty," Maceyka said.

The added law enforcement will be heavily armed, but Governor Cuomo said don't be alarmed.

"We don't have any information that has caused us to increase security. This is just out of an abundance of caution," Cuomo said.

The Port Authority and MTA said they will have more police patrolling as well. All will be working with the NYPD.

New Yorkers are urged to report an strange activity or behavior to police.